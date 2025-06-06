A Grand Rapids legacy: Charlie's Bar and Grill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charlie Boylen is more than just a name in Grand Rapids — she’s a living legacy. The woman behind Charlie’s Bar and Grill has built a business known for scratch-made food, heartfelt hospitality, and an unshakable sense of community.

“Everything is homemade, right from scratch,” says Charlie. “We don’t buy anything premade. We even bread our own fish — very lightly — and our Mexican food and soups are all house-made. We’ve got a good crew working together.”

That food may draw people in, but it’s Charlie's warmth that keeps them coming back. “We love our customers — and they know it,” she says. “I always try to go around and say hi to everyone at their tables.” That spirit recently earned Charlie’s the title of Friendliest Bar in Grand Rapids.

But her story goes back to 1969, when she and her husband opened their first place — The Time Out. It wasn’t easy. After selling it on a land contract in 1984, they were forced to reclaim it when the buyer went bankrupt. “It took me 21 months to get all the tax liens released,” Charlie recalls.

Eventually, her husband suggested they move on. But Charlie had other plans. “Remember when you told me how easy it would be?” she told him. “Well, now you don’t even need to be a part of it.”

With encouragement from her daughter, Jodi, Charlie’s Bar and Grill opened in 1996 — and it's been a family affair ever since. “We’ve had our ups and downs like any mother and daughter,” Jodi says, “but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

When Charlie needed to slow down 11 years ago, Jodi stepped up. “We couldn’t just let anybody else take over when it had been a family project for so long.” Still, slowing down isn’t really Charlie’s style. “We try to keep her stationary — just sit, enjoy a glass of wine — but she’s up clearing tables and washing glasses. She can’t sit still!”

So how young is she?

“That’s a mystery,” Jodi smiles. “She’s worked hard enough to say she’s any age she wants to be.”

Through it all, Charlie stays humble. “Nobody does it alone — it takes teamwork, support from great customers, and doing it together. We love it. It’s great.”