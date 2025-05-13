Worldwide creative movement hosts free monthly meetings in Grand Rapids

CreativeMornings is a global breakfast lecture series that celebrates creativity, community, and connection. In Grand Rapids, the local chapter brings together artists, entrepreneurs, designers, and curious minds for monthly gatherings that inspire and energize.

Founded in 2008 in New York City, CreativeMornings has grown into a worldwide movement with chapters in nearly 250 cities. Each event features a short talk from a local creative professional, centered around a global monthly theme. The events are free and open to everyone, fostering an inclusive environment where ideas and inspiration flow freely.

The Grand Rapids chapter of CreativeMornings reflects the city's vibrant creative community. Monthly events are hosted at various local venues, providing a platform for speakers from diverse backgrounds to share their stories and insights. Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, engaging talks, and opportunities to connect with fellow creatives over coffee and breakfast. By bringing people together to share ideas and experiences, the chapter contributes to the city's dynamic cultural landscape and supports the growth of its creative economy.

The next CreativeMornings meeting in Grand Rapids is May 16, 2025 - REVIVAL with Alison Glowinski

is 8:30 am to 10:30 am at Godfrey Hollow. You can always learn more on its Instagram account.

If you're interested in sponsoring or hosting, you can email grandrapids@creativemornings.com.