Discover Idema Explorers Camp: A nature getaway like no other

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Nestled where the Grand River meets Lake Michigan, the Idema Explorers Camp (IEC) at Ottawa Sands offers an unforgettable overnight escape in Ottawa County. With three cozy treehouses, five rustic yurts, and 10 tent pad sites, this one-of-a-kind destination invites adventurers of all ages to connect with the outdoors.

Made possible by a generous $3.48 million gift from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation, the IEC gives campers access to 345 acres of stunning parkland. Guests can hike scenic trails, paddle along the Grand River, or spend a day at nearby North Beach Park enjoying Lake Michigan’s shoreline. The camp also connects to North Ottawa Dunes and P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, expanding the exploration.

Located at 18280 North Shore Drive, Ferrysburg, MI, the Idema Explorers Camp is your gateway to lakeside serenity, forested trails, and starry nights—just a short trip from home, but a world away.