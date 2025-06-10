DeVries Jewelers shines bright at their new Leonard Street location

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over a century, DeVries Jewelers has been a beloved part of the Grand Rapids community — known for their elegant fine jewelry, custom design expertise, and exceptional customer service. As a family-owned business since 1901, they’ve helped generations celebrate life’s most meaningful milestones.

Now, DeVries is beginning a sparkling new chapter with a move to its new location on Leonard Street. This updated space combines timeless charm with modern elegance, offering an inviting atmosphere where every visit feels special.

Inside the new showroom at 433 Leonard Street, NW, you'll find an expanded selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and luxury timepieces. Whether you're selecting a gift or creating a custom design, their knowledgeable team is dedicated to making every moment — and every piece — unforgettable.

Come explore the new home of a Grand Rapids tradition. Discover craftsmanship, care, and beauty that lasts a lifetime. The new location is at 433 Leonard Street NW, Grand Rapids, 49504. You can call them at (616) 349-8750, or follow them on Facebook, and Instagram.