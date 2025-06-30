A Family's Mission: Honoring River’s Life Through Hope and Action

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — When River was born in April 2022, Madalynn and Travis Opper felt an overwhelming sense of purpose.

"It was like holy cow, so this is what life’s all about," Madalynn said. "She was everything—happiness, fun, dreams, and goals all in one tiny, perfect human."

River quickly grew into an energetic toddler, full of life. But when a small bruise on her cheek wouldn’t heal, concern turned into crisis. After weeks of illness and a hospital stay at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, the family faced a terrifying possibility: leukemia.

But the truth was even more devastating—River was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, an incredibly rare cancer affecting just one in a million children.

River underwent chemotherapy and radiation and responded well at first. The family believed she was cancer-free—until Madalynn noticed a small bump. Tests revealed the cancer had returned aggressively. River passed away just three and a half weeks later.

"We set life up. Everything was going the way we wanted... and then you realize—you’re not in control."

During River’s final days, Madalynn connected with Grainne Owen, founder of Curing Kids Cancer, who had lost her own son to the disease. Three months after River’s passing, Grainne launched a research fund in River’s name—with a $100,000 donation to rhabdomyosarcoma research.

That was the sign Madalynn needed.

In River’s honor, she organized a Fire Truck Pull in Lakeview, raising over $26,000—enough to fund treatment for one child.

Her commitment deepened when she officially joined Curing Kids Cancer as a full-time ambassador and fundraiser. Now, she works to raise awareness, support research, and ensure other families know they’re not alone.

"I feel like God is leaving me a breadcrumb trail to follow," Madalynn said. "And with River’s help, I’ll keep following those crumbs."

River’s light shines on—not just in memory, but in mission.