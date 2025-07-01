Take a ride on Siren's Curse, Cedar Point's newest coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A haunting new legend has risen at Cedar Point, the Rollercoaster Capital of the World. Siren’s Curse — North America’s tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster — dares the brave to face the myth of Lake Erie’s sirens like never before.

The journey begins as eerie melodies echo around you, pulling you toward a rusted 160-foot shipping crane. As the siren’s song grows louder and more sinister, your train climbs — only to screech to a stop at a shattered edge of track. In a moment of chilling suspense, the platform tilts you into a 90-degree vertical position. You hang, face down, staring straight into a twisted fate before plummeting at 58 mph into two minutes of pure, myth-fueled adrenaline.

But Cedar Point is far more than heart-pounding thrills.

Located in Sandusky, Ohio, less than four hours from Grand Rapids and an hour from Cleveland, Cedar Point is a place where memories and moments are made — and have been for more than 150 years. Tradition meets innovation at this popular summer getaway.

With 68 amazing rides ranging from family favorites like Wild Mouse to world-renowned coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, Cedar Point offers something for every kind of thrill-seeker. Add in live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, and your day becomes a full-scale experience.

Just next door, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark brings the splash with slides, pools, and water play areas perfect for families, little ones, and adrenaline junkies alike.

The park is open daily through summer, and then weekends through fall. Tickets start at about $50.