AYA Youth Collective building thirteenth home to serve unhoused youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — AYA Youth Collective is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting youth aged 14–24 who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Their mission is to create communities rooted in belonging, helping young people build authentic relationships, access vital resources, and achieve sustainable housing .

In April 2025, AYA Youth Collective broke ground on its 13th supportive housing unit—the organization's first-ever new home construction. This project marks a significant expansion of AYA's mission to provide safe, stable housing for youth experiencing homelessness in West Michigan.

The new home will follow AYA’s proven model: a duplex-style residence housing 3–4 youth alongside 1–2 live-in mentors. Youth residents pay affordable rent, participate in weekly house dinners, and receive mentorship as they work toward goals like employment, education, and independent living.

This 13th home is more than just a building—it’s a symbol of growth, stability, and hope for the future.

Each year, AYA supports hundreds of young people through its drop-in services and housing programs. Their work is rooted in values of authenticity, inclusion, community, and agency, aiming to break cycles of homelessness and create lasting stability for youth in West Michigan.

To learn more or get involved, visit ayayouth.org.