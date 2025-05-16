Cast and sip: Iron Fish Distillery releases Mad Angler bourbons just in time for trout season

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Founded in 2016, Iron Fish Distillery is Michigan’s first farm distillery—growing grain, distilling spirits, and barrel finishing sourced whiskey on a once-abandoned 120-acre farm. Located near Traverse City and Crystal Mountain in Benzie County, the distillery sits along the Betsie River watershed, home to the iconic Steelhead.

From seed to spirit, every step of production takes place on-site: grain is grown and harvested on the farm, then milled, mashed, fermented, distilled, and aged in barrels. In addition to estate whiskies, Iron Fish also finishes carefully sourced bourbon in rare barrels from around the world, amassing a collection of over 2,400 aging barrels.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of the Steelhead returning each year to the Betsie River, Iron Fish Distillery was created to restore life to a family farm that had sat quiet for more than two decades. The idea was born after the founding families visited Northern Scotland and a historic farm distillery on the Isle of Islay. What followed was a revitalization of the land—and a commitment to craftsmanship, conservation, and community.

This year, Iron Fish is proud to release the Limited Edition Mad Angler Michigan Bourbon, a six-year, Michigan-aged bourbon crafted entirely from farm to glass. Beautifully bottled in bond, this special release makes an ideal Father’s Day gift and celebrates the beginning of trout season across Michigan.

Proceeds from Mad Angler support the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its efforts to preserve the state’s fish, rivers, and streams. With potential budget cuts threatening key resource management programs, Iron Fish remains committed to helping protect Michigan’s natural heritage.

