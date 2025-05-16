Greatest Generation Celebration honoring brave men and women who stepped up during WWII

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will host a powerful, weeklong tribute from September 1–7, 2025, marking 80 years since the end of World War II. This city, which led the nation in commemorating the 75th anniversary in 2020, will once again become the center of remembrance and honor.

The celebration begins on September 1 with a Parade of Honor through downtown Grand Rapids at 10:30 AM, followed by a stirring Wings of Honor Flyover at noon. At 8:08 PM, church bells across the city will ring in unison—marking the exact time the surrender was signed in 1945.

On September 2, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson will deliver a keynote address at 12:15 PM at the JW Marriott. The day continues with a commemorative evening at LMCU Ballpark at 6:30 PM, featuring Greatest Generation Day, flyovers, and special giveaways including WWII ballcaps.

A solemn In Memoriam Ceremony will be held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral at 6:00 PM, led by local religious leaders. This interfaith event offers a sacred space to remember those who gave their lives for freedom.

Throughout the week, additional special events will deepen historical reflection. On September 2 in Ann Arbor, author Garrett Graff will speak at 6:30 PM, with a repeat engagement at Grand Valley State University on September 3 at 6:00 PM, hosted by the Hauenstein Center. Graff will explore untold stories and enduring lessons of WWII.

On September 4, renowned British historian Sir Antony Beevor will deliver a virtual global address at 12:00 PM, bringing international context to the commemorations.

This week in Grand Rapids isn’t just an event—it’s a living tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of the WWII generation. All are invited to honor the past and carry its memory forward.

There are many ways to get involved, through sponsorships, volunteering, and even walking in the parade. To learn more, head to ggcelebration.org.