Where and how West Michigan is marking pride month

MUSKEGON

It’s Muskegon’s 3rd annual Pride Festival kicking off on June 7 at 10:30 am with a parade winding through downtown on Western Avenue. The party continues all day with artists, delicious food, live music, drag shows, poetry and other children’s activities at Hackley Park. Muskpride.org

SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS

Community Pride Michigan celebrates all month long! The Pride Care-A-Van parade departs from Saugatuck High School at 10:30 on Saturday, June 7, followed by a festival at noon at Beery Field. commumnitypridemi.org

KALAMAZOO

Out Front Kalamazoo’s largest fundraiser takes over Arcadia Creek Festival Place June 6-7. There will be DJ’s, theatre and dance performances, a drag pageant, and plenty of music. Baddie Brooks, the 2025 Miss Trans Michigan will be there. outfrontkzoo.org

LOWELL

This year’s theme for Lowell Pride is “Defy and Amplify” – an all-day event in downtown Lowell that includes entertainment, community tables, and of course, Gary, the Emotional Support Pug. The event is June 7 from 10:00 am -5:00 pm. Lowellpride.org

GRAND RAPIDS

The inaugural Riverpride is a one-day celebration on the West Side. Come see the Bridge Street Entertainment District come alive with love, unity and joy on Sunday, June 8 from noon-10:00 pm. Presented by General Wood Shop and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc, there will be two stages, live music, drag shows, vendors and interactive activities. riverpridegr.com

GRAND HAVEN

This celebration on the lakeshore features multiple DJ’s spinning all day, a drag show, fashion show, drag bingo, market, kids activities and local favorite Dank Hill. It runs from noon-9:00 pm on Saturday, June 14 at the Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. Ghpride.org

GRAND RAPIDS

The GR Pride Festival is always one of the largest in the city, and it’s now expanded to two days. There will be plenty of entertainment, a food court, beer tents, 200+ vendor booths, and a children and family area. It’s all happening in and around Calder Plaza on June 21-22, starting at noon. grpride.org

HOLLAND

Out on the Lakeshore is featuring a month of special speakers and events, but the party is happening Saturday, June 28 at Centennial Park. The event runs from 1:00-6:00 pm with fabulous entertainment, food trucks, vendors, resources and activies for all ages. The event has moved to Kollen Park this year. outonthelakeshore.org

SOUTH HAVEN

Bring your bestie and your blanket to Stanley Johnson Park on June 28 from 2:00-10:00 pm for a full day of music, love and connection. This is the second year of the South Haven Pride festival, and the theme is “Love Knows No Borders.” There is a DJ, vendor fair, plenty of family-friendly activities like crafts, face painting and cornhole. The drag show begins at sunset. Southhavenpride.com

BATTLE CREEK

Battle Creek Pride makes a full weekend of fun July 18-20 with a parade, festival and candlelight vigil. The parade kicks everything off on Friday night at 7:00 pm. Saturday is the main event, with drag, music and vendors at Leila Arboretum from noon-8:00 pm. battlecreekpride.org