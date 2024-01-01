Michael Fish joined FOX 17 as a meteorologist in July 2024.

Michael is a Wisconsin native, born and raised in Fond du Lac.

While storm spotting in 1996 and experiencing an F5 tornado he knew he wanted to obtain a better understanding of Meteorology.

After completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, "Fish" as most people call him, returned to his native state to work on his Master's Degree in Atmospheric Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He quickly caught on at FOX 17's sister station TMJ4 in Milwaukee, getting an internship and later job while still attending and teaching classes at school

Michael spent 10 years at TMJ4 before moving to fellow Scripps station NBC26 in Green Bay. While we won't let him forget which NFL team he should be rooting for, Fish says he's a cheesehead for life.

When he's not keeping tabs on the weather, Michael is obsessed with cars and boats, priding himself on knowing as much as he can about any model on the market. He and his wife are also passionate about animal adoption.