Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures today in the upper 60s. We're back above average tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Another small shower chance arrives Friday along and behind another weak cold front. We're back into the 70s for the weekend with more shower and perhaps a rumble of thunder Saturday night into Sunday with the passage of another cold front. Next week Monday and Tuesday will likely be a bit cooler in the 60s behind the front. There are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 60s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the lower 70s.

