Today's Forecast: Some showers & some sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We have a low pressure system overhead, bringing showers to the area this morning, with another round of lighter rain this afternoon. It won't be raining all day, and we may even see some sunshine between broken clouds midday. Total accumulations should stay under .25", so nothing heavy. Monday is going to be windy and mainly dry. There are no shots of cold air in the forecast over the next week. In fact, there are indications that we may see above normal temperatures (mid/upper 50s) leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Early morning showers likely, with afternoon showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Shower chance in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs near 50 degrees.

