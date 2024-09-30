Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure in the region will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. In fact, a majority of this week will be on the dry and quiet side with high temperatures running at or above normal. Average highs for this time of year have us at 69 degrees! A cold front will slide through the state tomorrow with only minimum shower chances, but some areas will likely be missed or see no rain at all. It will be slightly cooler behind the front, but more sunshine and eventually milder temperatures return. Another small shower chance arrives Friday behind a second cold front. October arrives tomorrow and so does the start of archery deer season in Michigan. Temps around daybreak under partly cloudy skies will be around 60! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds may be a little thicker along/south of I-94. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Winds southeast/south light.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of showers as a cold front slides through the state. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25/30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube