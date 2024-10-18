Today's Forecast: Lots of sun, more warmth!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: High pressure has changed our wind direction to the south, which has helped temperature to warm up into the low 60s! This high pressure will stick around into early next week, keeping the sunshine around as well as warming temperatures up a few degrees each day. This includes morning temperatures, too! Overnight lows won't get below 40 degrees, too! Highs in the low 70s return by the end of the weekend and early next week, which is around 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Rain chances will be slim through the middle of next week, when isolated showers are possible as a cold front approaches Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, quiet and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds finally return, not a lot of sun. Chance of a shower after sunset. Highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a scattered morning showers possible. Afternoon sunshine expected with a northwest breeze. Highs in the lower 60s.

