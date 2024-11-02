Today's Forecast: Sunny, warmer afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We started November off on a cloudy and cool note! Another night with a widespread dip below freezing leads to an afternoon in the upper 50s with lots of sunshine! Saturday is the better of the two weekend days to be outside, as clouds fill in ahead of our next rain chance late Sunday. A much-needed rainy stretch arrives Sunday afternoon through next Tuesday. It's looking likely we will see over an inch of widespread rain throughout West Michigan, which will put a dent in the drought that has developed over the last 2 months. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, with clouds building after midnight. Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. A bit warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

