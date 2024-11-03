Today's Forecast: Cloudy & breezy, rain late

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After a sunny start to the weekend, a lot of your daytime Sunday should be dry with breezy, but under cloudy skies. Sunday night is going to be where showers start to become more widespread and last on-and-off all the way through Tuesday night. It won't be raining constantly, as there will be occasional breaks in the rain. It's also going to be windy and warmer Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Hold onto your hats, and ballots, on Election day as gusts will be around 40 mph with scattered showers. It's looking likely we will see over an inch of widespread rain throughout West Michigan, which will put a bit of a dent in the drought that has developed over the last 2 months. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance of a late afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with a few scattered showers. Lows in the middle to upper 40s near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain likely. Windy and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain likely. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

