Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds/shower, P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak cold front will slide through the state today with only minimum shower chances, and some areas will likely be missed or see no rain at all. It will be slightly cooler behind the front, but more sunshine is expected this afternoon and the next two days. Wednesday will have temperatures close to average in the upper 60s. Another small shower chance arrives Friday behind a second cold front. October first also arrives today and so does the start of bow deer season in Michigan. Temps around daybreak under partly cloudy skies will be around 60/62! We also have SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK on Lake Michigan through tonight. Swimming is not advised as waves of 5 to 7 feet are expected. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of a morning or early afternoon shower as a cold front slides through the state. Otherwise, look for some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25/30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds northwest/northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

