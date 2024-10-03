Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We're back above average today with highs expected in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. We have a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES on Lake Michigan through early/mid afternoon before waves/wind speeds begin to drop. Another small shower chance arrives tomorrow morning along and behind another weak cold front, but most locations will not see wet weather. We're back into the 70s on Saturday, but more shower chances and perhaps a rumble of thunder arrive Saturday night into Sunday with the passage of another cold front. Next week Monday and Tuesday will likely be a bit cooler in the 60s behind the front. Overall, there are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 60s. That said, morning lows will be on the chilly side next week. There is a frost potential for outlying areas next week as lows may dip into the mid/upper 30s in spots. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder...especially from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler, but seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s.

