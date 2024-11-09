Today's Forecast: Sunshine and pleasant!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: High pressure overhead will start us out dry for the weekend, but rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday with the next system. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon but we will stay dry through the daytime hours, with highs still above average in the upper 50s. Showers arrive Saturday night and linger into Sunday as the next low pressure system moves into the northern Great Lakes. Total accumulations under .25" widespread. There are no cold air intrusions in the forecast over the next several days, so our high temperatures will generally remain above our normal/average high of 51 degrees. In fact, there are indications that we may see above normal temperatures (mid/upper 50s) leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise clouds gradually thicken through the day. Shower chances after 10 P.M.. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers likely, with afternoon showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low/mid 50s.

