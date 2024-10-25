Today's Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: For the first time in 12 days, Grand Rapids and a lot of West Michigan has a system producing measurable rainfall this morning. Rain amounts will be around a quarter of an inch, which isn't a soaking, but anything helps. Most of the rain will wind down by 10 A.M., with gradual clearing into the afternoon. Highs will top out around 60 degrees, with dry conditions for high school football games! Grand Rapids has a 4" rainfall deficit since September 1st. This weekend looks great for leaf peeping—mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s! Temperatures look to warm up again next week, with increasing rain chances on Halloween! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning showers, then gradual clearing in the afternoon. Total accumulations around .25". Highs near 60 degrees. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a south breeze. High in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a south breeze. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

