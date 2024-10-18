Harris to speak in Grand Rapids, Trump in Detroit as election nears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is making her a campaign stop in West Michigan today— her first since taking over the Democratic ticket.

Harris was in Kalamazoo in July furthering national conversations about the nonpartisan impact of reproductive health in West Michigan as part of President Biden's former reelection campaign, taking part in a moderated conversation with Olivia Troye, who served as a national security official for former President Trump.

She would take over as presumptive nominee for President when President Joe Biden ended his campaign just days later, officially getting the nod from the Democratic party during the DNC.

Meanwhile, former President, Donald Trump is holding a rally in Detroit today.

The Republican nominee will be at Huntington Place Friday night, his second trip to the Motor City in a row— the first since stating the whole country would 'end up like Detroit' if Harris was elected during a visit to the city.

There's no official word on the location of Harris's visit, nor is it clear if the event is open to the public or invitation-only.

Harris will then head to the east side of the state, holding election events in Oakland County and Detroit this coming weekend but Grand Rapids will see her husband, Douglas Emhoff and former Shark Tank shark, Mark Cuban on Sunday.

The pair will be speaking about the Harris-Walz campaign's plans to support small businesses before heading to Detroit to speak at a voting drive.

Overall, this will be Harris's fifth visit to Michigan this year, her 8th since taking the Vice Presidential office.

WHY WEST MICHIGAN? Our place in politics ahead of Harris, Trump visits

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube