Harris to speak in Grand Rapids, Trump in Detroit as election nears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is making her a campaign stop in West Michigan today— her first since taking over the Democratic ticket.
Harris was in Kalamazoo in July furthering national conversations about the nonpartisan impact of reproductive health in West Michigan as part of President Biden's former reelection campaign, taking part in a moderated conversation with Olivia Troye, who served as a national security official for former President Trump.
She would take over as presumptive nominee for President when President Joe Biden ended his campaign just days later, officially getting the nod from the Democratic party during the DNC.
Meanwhile, former President, Donald Trump is holding a rally in Detroit today.
The Republican nominee will be at Huntington Place Friday night, his second trip to the Motor City in a row— the first since stating the whole country would 'end up like Detroit' if Harris was elected during a visit to the city.
There's no official word on the location of Harris's visit, nor is it clear if the event is open to the public or invitation-only.
Well-traveled campaign trail in MichiganRepublican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.
Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.
Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids on September 4.
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.
Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.
During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.
On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.
Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.
The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.
During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.
Harris will then head to the east side of the state, holding election events in Oakland County and Detroit this coming weekend but Grand Rapids will see her husband, Douglas Emhoff and former Shark Tank shark, Mark Cuban on Sunday.
The pair will be speaking about the Harris-Walz campaign's plans to support small businesses before heading to Detroit to speak at a voting drive.
Overall, this will be Harris's fifth visit to Michigan this year, her 8th since taking the Vice Presidential office.
