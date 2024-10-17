Second Gentleman, former ‘Shark’ coming to Grand Rapids, talking small business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff and businessman, Mark Cuban, will be in Grand Rapids Sunday, October 20, to speak on the Harris Walz campaign’s plans for investing in small businesses.

Emhoff will then head to Detroit to deliver remarks at a campaign focused on encouraging Jewish communities to vote.

The visit comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the same areas and just a day after early in-person voting starts in Detroit.

Statewide, early in-person voting starts on October 29.

An exact location for the event in Grand Rapids has not been announced.

