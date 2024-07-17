Vice President Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Kalamazoo County today

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a stop in Kalamazoo County on Wednesday.

There are a lot of eyes on this campaign visit after an assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

While the campaign isn't sharing more specifics publicly, we do know law enforcement has been hard at work.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said the office has been through multiple events like this, whether it's the President or Vice President visiting.

He couldn't share which law enforcement agencies will be involved, but he did say his department is prepared.

As expected, there is extra focus on Wednesday's visit, especially after a would-be assassin fired shots at Former President Trump.

"The lot of people have asked that if we're different or not," said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller. "I watched our entire process throughout the time that we've been doing planning, and I'm always impressed by the teamwork. I'm always impressed with the availability, everybody makes themselves to a project like this, and so I don't think there's any greater level of concern due to an incident that happened in an entirely different area of the country, and has nothing to do with our area. We want people to know that it's important for us that people are safe, when they're out in community, enjoying events, doing their own service towards their political groups, whatever it is, freedom of speech, we want to make sure people understand that violence has no place in these arenas," he said.

Michigan State Police sent us a statement saying in part:

"The Secret Service plans, coordinates and assigns other law enforcement agencies such as MSP, as they deem necessary for these types of events. MSP remains ready and committed to working with our federal law enforcement partners whenever our assistance is requested."

During her visit, VP Harris is set to take part in a moderated conversation on reproductive rights with Olivia Troye.

Troye serves as a national security official and is a former adviser with the Trump-Pence Administration.

Conversations on a national level have helped spark conversations about the nonpartisan impact of reproductive health in West Michigan.

This is the Vice President's fourth visit to Michigan so far this year, and her seventh since first entering office.

Stay tuned to FOX 17 both on-air and online for updates.