Retired MSP Sgt. charged with murder appears in key court hearing

KENTWOOD, Mich — The retired Michigan State Police Sergeant facing murder and manslaughter charges is set to appear in court Monday for a key hearing in the criminal case against him.

Brian Keely is scheduled to attend a preliminary exam on August 12 at the 62-B District Court in Kentwood.

Keely is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Samuel Sterling. Sterling died after he was hit by the unmarked vehicle Keely was driving during an attempt to take Sterling into custody on April 17 near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in Kentwood.

Brian Farber

Sterling was a target of a U.S. Marshals task force that finds people with outstanding warrants. The 25-year-old had a warrant for absconding probation.

State police released video of the incident on May 10. There is no video of the impact from Keely's perspective. Because he was working as part of a federal task force, he was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not equipped with a dash camera.

Weeks later, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the criminal charges against Keely.

Keely retired from Michigan State Police days after that announcement.

Sterling's loved ones say they will be packing the courtroom to show support for the charges against Keely. In a release Monday, court administrators say seating is limited in the courtroom. Once the seats are filled the court will tell people they will have to view the hearing through zoom.

“Safety, fairness and efficiency are all of great concern at the upcoming proceeding,” Judge Amanda Sterkenburg said. “We are taking precautions to ensure the preliminary examination is conducted with respect for all parties and in accordance with the law and court rules.”

Keely's attorneys are actively trying to move the case to federal court. Judge Sterkenburg says until the federal court makes a decision, she will continue to move the case forward in state court.

Monday's hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube