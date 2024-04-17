Watch Now
MSP: Unmarked police car hits man trying to run from arrest

Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 17:42:40-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an unmarked police car, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in the city of Kentwood.

Police were trying to arrest a man who was wanted for several outstanding felony warrants. That's when troopers say the man started running away.

During the chase, an unmarked fugitive team vehicle hit the suspect, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Michigan State Police says its Fifth District Investigative Response Team is handling the investigation.

