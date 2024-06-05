Michigan State Police sergeant charged in death of Samuel Sterling to appear in court

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) sergeant charged in the death of Samuel Sterling is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

The charges against Detective Sergeant Brian Keely were announced last week by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Detective Sergeant Keely resigned from MSP just days after Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges on second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

It dates back to April 17 when Keely was part of a task force trying to arrest 25-year-old Sterling for absconding parole.

Sterling was hit and seriously injured by an unmarked MSP cruiser that Keely was driving.

Sterling died later that day from his injuries.

We have since learned that Keely has retired from MSP and will soon start receiving a pension.

Cooley Law School Professor Emeritus and former MSP Trooper Lewis Langham explains Keely being charged has no effect on him being eligible for retirement.

"He earned that pension prior to the actions taking place, so more than likely, whatever the outcome of this trial is, it shouldn't have any effect on his pension," said Cooley Law School Professor Emeritus and former MSP Trooper Lewis Langham. "If he retires, the clock starts ticking administratively to get the pension started, and he doesn't have to rely upon being off work not receiving any type of benefits whatsoever, as it relates to a paycheck."

Langhem says Keely's pension should start 30 days after he applied for retirement.

Again, Keely is set to be arraigned Wednesday, June 5 in Kentwood District Court. The arraignment is set to begin at 9 a.m.

