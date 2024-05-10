MSP releases video showing unmarked police car hit man running from arrest

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police released video Friday of showing the moments before and after a man was hit by an unmarked police vehicle, resulting in his death.

It happened the morning of April 17, near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in the city of Kentwood.

State Police have said the agency's Sixth District Fugitive Team was trying to arrest 25-year-old Samuel Sterling for several outstanding warrants when he ran.

WARNING: this video shows the moment of impact. Please view with caution.

The video released comes from three police agencies: Michigan State Police, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department. It includes three body-worn camera videos and one in-car camera video.

State Police say the MSP member who was driving the vehicle that hit Sterling was not wearing a body-worn camera due to his assignment on a federal task force. The unmarked vehicle he was driving was not equipped with an in-car camera.

State police say there is more video, but the clips released Friday are the most "relevant and comprehensive." Redactions have been made to hide the identity of undercover officers and unaffiliated individuals.

Brian Farber

Sterling's family viewed the video before it was released publicly. FOX 17 sat down with them and their attorney, Ven Johnson. They believe Sterling was hit intentionally.

"It's disturbing," Johnson said. "I hope that everybody out there when they watch this video, say a prayer or have a moment of silence for the family and give them some type of strength because I don't even know how they're still sitting here even now."

READ MORE: FOX 17 obtains surveillance video showing unmarked police car hit man running from arrest

The video release comes after the Michigan State Police completed its investigation of the incident, and turned over the report to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

The MSP member who was driving the vehicle remains suspended, pending the outcome of the Attorney General's review.

Read the full MSP statement here.

