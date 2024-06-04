MSP Sergeant charged in death of Samuel Sterling retires

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Sergeant charged with murder after hitting a wanted man with his vehicle has retired.

Detective Sergeant Brian Keely resigned from Michigan State Police just days after being charged by the Michigan Attorney General in the death of Samuel Sterling. A spokesperson for Michigan State Police confirmed Keely's retirement with FOX 17.

WXMI Samuel Sterling (left), MSP Detective Sergeant Brian Keely (right)

Keely faces charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. The former officer was part of a fugitive task force that was tracking down Sterling for a number of outstanding warrants.

Keely was behind the wheel of an unmarked vehicle that hit Sterling in the parking lot of the Burger King near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in Kentwood on April 17.

State police released video of the incident on May 10. There is no video of the impact from Keely's perspective. Because he was working as part of a federal task force he was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not equipped with a dash camera.

Videos Released in Death of Samuel Sterling

After an investigation by a separate division of state police, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reviewed the report and issued charges on May 28.

Keely is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Kentwood District Court.

