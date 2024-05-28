Watch Now
WATCH: Nessel announces charges against trooper for death of Samuel Sterling

WXMI
Photos of Samuel Sterling and MSP Detective Sergeant Brian Keely.
Samuel Sterling
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 16:04:14-04

LANSING, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a state trooper for the death of 25-year-old Samuel Sterling.

Sterling was hit and killed by an unmarked Michigan State Police (MSP) cruiser on April 17. MSP says Sterling was wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Samuel Sterling

We’re told Sterling ran from troopers, initiating a chase that ended with his death.

SEE MORE: FOX 17 obtains surveillance video showing unmarked police car hit man running from arrest

The Michigan Department of Attorney General announced Tuesday that 50-year-old D/Sgt. Brian Keely faces charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

MSP Det Sgt Brian Keely.png
A headshot of Detective Sergeant Brian Keely of Michigan State Police.

“Detective Sergeant Keely’s actions that day were legally, grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a video announcing the charges. “Public integrity is a top priority for my Department and we remain committed to providing a thorough and just review and resolution in each case brought before us.”

Watch video of the announcement below:

Michigan State Police Sergeant charged in death of Samuel Sterling

The state says Keely will be arraigned in Kentwood’s district court. An arraignment date has not been set.

READ MORE: Family, friends mourn Samuel Sterling at his funeral

