WATCH: Nessel announces charges against trooper for death of Samuel Sterling

LANSING, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a state trooper for the death of 25-year-old Samuel Sterling.

Sterling was hit and killed by an unmarked Michigan State Police (MSP) cruiser on April 17. MSP says Sterling was wanted for several outstanding warrants.

We’re told Sterling ran from troopers, initiating a chase that ended with his death.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General announced Tuesday that 50-year-old D/Sgt. Brian Keely faces charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

“Detective Sergeant Keely’s actions that day were legally, grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a video announcing the charges. “Public integrity is a top priority for my Department and we remain committed to providing a thorough and just review and resolution in each case brought before us.”

The state says Keely will be arraigned in Kentwood’s district court. An arraignment date has not been set.

