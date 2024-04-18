Court docs: Man hit, killed by unmarked police car wanted for probation violation

KENTWOOD, Mich. — FOX 17 is working to learn more after a man was hit and killed by a law enforcement vehicle on Wednesday in the city of Kentwood.

The incident happened at around 11:30 at the Burger King near 52nd and Eastern.

Family tells FOX 17 the man killed was 25-year-old Samuel Sterling.

According to Michigan State Police, investigators were trying to arrest Sterling for several outstanding felony warrants.

Online records show Sterling had violated his probation. Court records obtained by FOX 17 show Sterling had a warrant out for violating his probation by having a large amount of marijuana and for leaving the state without permission.

Records show Sterling was on probation for carrying concealed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and having a stolen debit card.

During Wednesday's attempted arrest, Sterling ran off, according to Michigan State Police.

Officers chased after him, and Sterling was hit by an "unmarked fugitive team vehicle."

Sterling was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died hours later.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District is investigating. In its press release Wednesday night, MSP offered condolences to the family of the man killed and the first responders involved.

