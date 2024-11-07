'I knew I was wrong': Man sentenced for killing, dumping girlfriend on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan's highest profile court cases wrapped up Thursday with the killer offering a tearful apology.

"I knew I was wrong," said Brandon Ortiz-Vite. "I want to apologize to my community, my Latino, Hispanic, Mexican community. My heart is filled with shame. My actions do not define who my people are."

The 25-year-old confessed to shooting and killing his girlfriend Ruby Garcia, then dumping her body on US-131. Thursday was his sentencing hearing.

“I knew I was wrong” Ortiz-Vite said — Julie Dunmire (@juliedunmire) November 7, 2024

Garcia's family was in the courtroom, but did not want to give verbal statements, per Prosecutor Chris Becker. Instead the family provided letters to the judge.

Ortiz-Vite entering the courtroom. The prosecutor’s office says family of Garcia does not wish to speak in court today for victim impact statements. They have submitted statements in writing. pic.twitter.com/4u1eK72bTh — Julie Dunmire (@juliedunmire) November 7, 2024

As Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock handed down the sentence, he told Ortiz-Vite, "You are a very violent individual and you need to be removed from society."

For his crimes, Ortiz-Vite will spend at least 39 years in prison.

Garcia's body was found late in the night on March 22. Investigators later determined Ortiz-Vite had shot Garcia multiple times while the two were in the car together. Ortiz-Vite then dumped her body on the side of US-131 near Leonard Avenue, shooting her one more time before driving off, police say.

Two days later, Ortiz-Vite called 911 to surrender to police.

The case gained national attention when Ortiz-Vite's legal status came to light. He had been deported to Mexico in 2020, but illegally returned to the U.S.

Politics WATCH: Trump speaks in Grand Rapids about border concerns Michael Martin

Ortiz-Vite pleaded to the charges of second-degree murder, carjacking, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in September.

Grand Rapids 'I did a horrible crime': Case of man accused of killing Ruby Garcia bound over Julie Dunmire

Family of Garcia's is in the audience, wearing shirts in remembrance of Ruby. — Julie Dunmire (@juliedunmire) November 7, 2024

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube