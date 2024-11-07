Watch Now
'I knew I was wrong': Man sentenced for killing, dumping girlfriend on US-131

Ruby Garcia (left) poses in a selfie; a mugshot of Brandon Ortiz-Vite (right)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan's highest profile court cases wrapped up Thursday with the killer offering a tearful apology.

"I knew I was wrong," said Brandon Ortiz-Vite. "I want to apologize to my community, my Latino, Hispanic, Mexican community. My heart is filled with shame. My actions do not define who my people are."

The 25-year-old confessed to shooting and killing his girlfriend Ruby Garcia, then dumping her body on US-131. Thursday was his sentencing hearing.

Garcia's family was in the courtroom, but did not want to give verbal statements, per Prosecutor Chris Becker. Instead the family provided letters to the judge.

As Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock handed down the sentence, he told Ortiz-Vite, "You are a very violent individual and you need to be removed from society."

For his crimes, Ortiz-Vite will spend at least 39 years in prison.

Garcia's body was found late in the night on March 22. Investigators later determined Ortiz-Vite had shot Garcia multiple times while the two were in the car together. Ortiz-Vite then dumped her body on the side of US-131 near Leonard Avenue, shooting her one more time before driving off, police say.

Two days later, Ortiz-Vite called 911 to surrender to police.

The case gained national attention when Ortiz-Vite's legal status came to light. He had been deported to Mexico in 2020, but illegally returned to the U.S.

Ortiz-Vite pleaded to the charges of second-degree murder, carjacking, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in September.

