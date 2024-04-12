'Can I be in solitary?': 911 calls from suspect in US-131 shooting suspect detail his surrender

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — "I'm calling for a murder that I committed two nights ago."

That's how Brandon Ortiz-Vite started his call to a 911 dispatcher in Allegan County on Sunday, March 24.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite's call to 911

The 25-year-old is charged with the death of Ruby Garcia, whose body was found on the shoulder of south US-131 near Leonard Street on March 22.

Law enforcement searched for Ortiz-Vite, but in the end he surrendered over the phone less than two days later. The murder suspect made the call from the Ganges United Methodist Church on 68th Street south o M-89 in Allegan County.

"I'm putting the gun right here by the mailbox," Ortiz-Vite told the dispatcher. "Okay, so you guys know, I'm not armed."

Scripps Area near Ganges United Methodist Church where Ortiz-Vite placed his handgun

The murder suspect expressed multiple times over the phone a willingness to give himself up peacefully.

Ortiz-Vite did make a request of the dispatcher concerning his own safety.

"When I turn myself in, I know they're going to kill me in jail. They're going to try to kill me. Can I be in solitary?"

Later Ortiz-Vite added, "Please, I don't want to die in jail, you know, I know that I committed a murder."

"They are going to kill me, that's a fact."

The entire 911 call lasts just over 16 minutes long. About ten minutes in, it appears Ortiz-Vite begins breaking down emotionally.

"The reason why I say that I'm gonna die inside is because I already got word that there's a hit on me," he tells the Allegan County dispatch operator.

"I know what I did was wrong, and I'll do the time."

Approximately 14 minutes after dialling 911, officers begin arriving on scene at the church.

"I have my hands up in the air," he says before the sound of K-9 officers barking begins coming over the call.

Ortiz-Vite is now facing a list of felony charges, most of them connected to the murder of Ruby Garcia. He is expected back in court on May 29.

