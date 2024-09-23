Boyfriend takes plea deal, admits to dumping woman's body on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body on the side of a busy Grand Rapids freeway took a plea deal offered by the prosecutor.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, carjacking, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The 25-year-old was the prime suspect in the death of Ruby Garcia.

Garcia's body was found late in the night on March 22. Investigators later determined Ortiz-Vite had shot Garcia multiple times while the two were in the car together. Ortize-Vite then dumped her body on the side of US-131 near Leonard Avenue, shooting her one more time before driving off, police say.

Grand Rapids Docs: Suspect admits to shooting woman, leaving her on US-131 Marisa Oberle

Two days later, Ortiz-Vite called 911 to surrender to police.

Grand Rapids 'Can I be in solitary?': 911 calls from deadly shooting suspect Zac Harmon

Despite admitting to detectives that he killed Garcia, Ortiz-Vite initially pleaded not guilty.

The case gained national attention when Ortiz-Vite's legal status came to light. He had been deported to Mexico in 2020, but illegally returned to the U.S.

Politics WATCH: Trump speaks in Grand Rapids about border concerns Michael Martin

As part of the deal, the prosecutor's office is recommending a range of 32 to 39 years in prison.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube