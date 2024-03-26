LIVE AT 4: MSP to release update in US-131 death investigation

WALKER, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is scheduled to update the public on the investigation concerning Ruby Garcia’s death.

This comes days after a body was found with apparent gunshot wounds on US-131 Friday night near Leonard Street.

Watch the press conference live at 4 p.m.:

Family members later identified Garcia as the victim.

MSP says a person of interest has since been taken into custody.

