'Taken too soon'; Family identifies woman found dead on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman who was found with apparent gunshot wounds on US-131 in Grand Rapids has been identified by family as 25-year-old Ruby Garcia.

“Ruby was a great person all around,” said Mavi Garcia, Ruby’s sister, in a statement to FOX 17. “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile. She loves to travel, was dedicated to her work, and enjoyed being with her family in her free time.”

Mavi Garcia

According to Michigan State Police, Garcia’s body was found on the roadway of southbound US-131 near Leonard Street around 11:40 p.m.

In a statement posted to X on Sunday, the agency said their investigation remains “very active.”

The victim in this case has been identified as a 25-year-old female from Grand Rapids. The investigation is still very active and updates will be provided when they can be released. — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 24, 2024

Garcia added her sister, who lived in Grand Rapids, did not deserve what happened to her.

“She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” said Garcia. “She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter. Those who were around her [knew] she was silly and made everyone laugh. Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon. She deserved to live life, travel the world, have kids and follow her dreams.”

