Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

'Taken too soon': Family identifies woman found dead on US-131

'Taken too soon'; Family identifies woman found dead on US-131
Mavi Garcia
'Taken too soon'; Family identifies woman found dead on US-131
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 17:10:25-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman who was found with apparent gunshot wounds on US-131 in Grand Rapids has been identified by family as 25-year-old Ruby Garcia.

“Ruby was a great person all around,” said Mavi Garcia, Ruby’s sister, in a statement to FOX 17. “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile. She loves to travel, was dedicated to her work, and enjoyed being with her family in her free time.”

Ruby Garcia

According to Michigan State Police, Garcia’s body was found on the roadway of southbound US-131 near Leonard Street around 11:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman with gunshot wounds found dead on 131 in Grand Rapids

In a statement posted to X on Sunday, the agency said their investigation remains “very active.”

Garcia added her sister, who lived in Grand Rapids, did not deserve what happened to her.

“She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” said Garcia. “She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter. Those who were around her [knew] she was silly and made everyone laugh. Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon. She deserved to live life, travel the world, have kids and follow her dreams.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book