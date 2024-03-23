Woman with gunshot wounds found dead on 131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a body was found with gunshot wounds in Grand Rapids.

Just before midnight on Friday, troopers from the Grand Rapids Post say they found a deceased female with gunshot wounds on the roadway of southbound US-131 and Leonard Street.

Southbound US-131 was closed for several hours during investigation, but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Michigan State Police is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact their Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411 or the Kent County Central Dispatch.