LIVE NOW: Donald Trump speaks in Grand Rapids about border concerns, murder of Ruby Garcia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stopped by West Michigan Tuesday afternoon to speak to a room full of law enforcement officials.

Dozens of people filed into a conference area at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids for what the campaign called a "closed event" to offer remarks on "Biden’s Border Bloodbath."

The audience was made up of law enforcement officials and other invited guests.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch here:

Campaign staffers began passing out notes regarding his prepared remarks just before 1 p.m.

“Democrats in Michigan are failing to protect Americans from the illegal immigrants and drugs pouring across our Southern border,” the press packet reads.

“Illegal immigrants are taking advantage of Biden’s immigration system to victimize Americans across the state.”

The packet contained the names and photos of 11 United States citizens who allegedly lost their lives due to actions by individuals who had entered the country illegally.

Ruby Garcia is the first person mentioned in the pages.

“On March 22, 25-year-old Ruby Garcia of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was murdered by an illegal alien criminal who had been previously deported under the Trump administration, but was let back in by Joe Biden. The illegal alien murderer shot Ruby repeatedly with an illegally obtained handgun and dumped her body on the side of the road,” the write-up on Garcia reads.

The story of Leah Gomez follows.

“Last May, 22-year-old Leah Gomez from Kent County, Michigan, was sitting in her car with her one-year-old daughter when an illegal alien criminal with an outstanding warrant for attempted strangulation approached the vehicle and shot her at least 5 times, mercilessly executing her,” the packet reads.

Photos and write-ups on Maddie Hines, Laken Riley, Lizbeth Medina, Nazareth Claure, Maria Gonzalez, Terry & Brenda Aultman, Jeremy Caceres, Aiden Clark and Maria Rios are also included in the media packet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube