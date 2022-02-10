LIVE at 7 p.m.: FOX 17 Pay It Forward Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 will honor all of our 2021 Person of the Month winners during the Pay It Forward Awards, sponsored by LMCU, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

At FOX 17, we make it a priority to bring you good stories happening in our communities across West Michigan.

Thursday night, we'll show you some of those while also honoring our 12 Pay It Forward Persons of the Month from 2021.

FOX 17 FOX 17's Pay It Forward Persons of the Month 2021

We’ll also name our Pay It Forward Person of the Year during the Pay It Forward Awards. The Person of the Year will win a $5,000 prize from Lake Michigan Credit Union.

You can watch the Pay It Forward Awards Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX 17, our website and our Facebook page.

Organizations that will be mentioned during the Pay It Forward Awards include:

