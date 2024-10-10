Former President Trump joins event with Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT — Former President Donald Trump will be back in Michigan today to speak at an event with the Detroit Economic Club.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. You can watch his speech live below.

Tickets were only made available for economic club members and guests.

Both campaigns have ramped up visits to Michigan, a battleground state, as the presidential election nears.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will be in Michigan on Friday.

Walz will speak at an event in Macomb County, the Harris-Walz campaign said in a release on Wednesday.

Well-traveled campaign trail in Michigan

Michigan has been a hot ticket for both campaigns. Here's a look at the political events in the state since mid-July.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, spoke at Eastern Market just this past Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Flint on October 4.

Trump held a campaign rally in Saginaw last week.

Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Walker on September 27. His event was the target of a false bomb threat.

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids on September 4.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

