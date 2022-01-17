FOX 17 Morning News expands to 4:30-9 a.m. weekdays

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Morning News now airs 4:30-9 a.m. weekdays with a team of journalists focused on bringing fresh news, weather, traffic to help you wake up your day the right way.

The FOX 17 Morning News is on a mission to provide new content and information without wasting your time. It’s news that is relevant and with context and supported with content from Scripps network of stations in Michigan and around the country. You’ll find top stories every half hour, reporters out in your communities, live interviews with newsmakers, a team of meteorologists with the forecast to plan your day, immediate traffic alerts, and the ever-popular “Don’t Waste Your Money” segments.

FOX 17

The newest anchor on the team is Elliot Grandia, a West Michigan native, who started on-air on January 5 in the middle of a developing snowstorm. He’s returning home after anchoring a morning newscast in Rockford, IL. Elliot is a graduate of Michigan State University and Rockford High School.

He joins a team that all have Midwestern ties; most being Michigan-natives. They know it’s important to connect with our community and tell stories that have an impact on viewers here in West Michigan.

Get to know Candace Monacelli and Robb Westaby

Elliot will anchor the 4:30-6 a.m. alongside Ruta Ulcinaite, meteorologist Candace Monacelli, and Robb Westaby with traffic. And of course, floor director Mike Davis will be there to keep everyone on track each morning.

Get to know Kevin Craig

Anchors Tessa DiTirro, Michelle Dunaway and chief meteorologist Kevin Craig will join the team in the 6-9 a.m. hours of the newscast.

FOX 17

Ruta Ulcinaite, an MSU grad, co-anchors with Elliot in the early morning.

Ruta joined the Morning News team in June of 2021. She grew up in metro Detroit and previously was a reporter and anchor in Omaha, NE.

FOX 17

Michelle Dunaway came to FOX 17 in November of 2021 after anchoring and reporting in northern Michigan for more than 20 years.

She is married and has a teenage daughter at home. She recently relaunched the “Forever Home” series that features children who hope to join a family through adoption.

WXMI Tessa DiTirro

Tessa DiTirro joined the team in September 2021 after anchoring and reporting at stations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Wheeling, West Virginia. She grew up on the Great Lakes and is originally from Akron, Ohio. She has a passion for working for causes involving children.

The FOX 17 Morning News team is excited to help you start your morning and wants to know what’s happening in your community.

