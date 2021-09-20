Top Ten facts about Tessa DiTirro

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the newest member of the FOX 17 morning team, Tessa DiTirro.

Here are Tessa's top ten facts:

1. She grew up in Akron, Ohio (the home of LeBron James!) Tessa attended a visual and performing arts high school for singing. The school is the alma mater of Chrissie Hynde and the Black Keys (to name a few).

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro graduates high school in Akron, OH.

2. She is an only child.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro as a schoolgirl in Akron, OH.

3. She's been singing since she could talk. Tessa was a member of professional, school, and church choirs. Singing in a professional children's choir allowed her the opportunity to travel the world. Some of her favorite trips included Malta, Sicily, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and France.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro ready for a choir performance

4. She attended Ohio State University.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro is a proud Ohio State University alum

5. Tessa loves working with kids! During her time working in Wheeling, WV Tessa served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA. That person gets to know children involved in custody situations and advocates for their best interest in court. In Cincinnati, she served as a 'big sister' in the Big Brother, Big Sister program.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro is sworn in as a Court Advocate in West Virginia

6. Coffee in the morning is a must.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro loves her coffee

7. Tessa is a foodie, especially anything involving tacos, queso, sushi, donuts, brunch or mac and cheese! She is looking for recommendations for good eats in West Michigan.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro loves food, and talks about it on social media a lot

8. She has one cat named Lola, who she adopted 6 years ago.

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro and her cat, Lola

9. Tessa loves running and staying active. She's run a half marathon, numerous 5Ks and 10Ks. Recommendations for area trails are appreciated!

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro loves running.

10. In 2011 Tessa auditioned for American Idol in Pittsburgh. She did not get a ticket to Hollywood 😉

Tessa DiTirro Tessa DiTirro on her way to audition for American Idol

