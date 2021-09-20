Watch
Top Ten facts about Tessa DiTirro

Cats, theater, and American Idol
WXMI
Welcome Tessa DiTirro to FOX 17!
Tessa DiTirro
Posted at 6:02 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 06:02:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the newest member of the FOX 17 morning team, Tessa DiTirro.

Here are Tessa's top ten facts:

1. She grew up in Akron, Ohio (the home of LeBron James!) Tessa attended a visual and performing arts high school for singing. The school is the alma mater of Chrissie Hynde and the Black Keys (to name a few).

Tessa DiTirro High School Graduation Pic
Tessa DiTirro graduates high school in Akron, OH.

2. She is an only child.

Tessa DiTirro AKRON PIC.png
Tessa DiTirro as a schoolgirl in Akron, OH.

3. She's been singing since she could talk. Tessa was a member of professional, school, and church choirs. Singing in a professional children's choir allowed her the opportunity to travel the world. Some of her favorite trips included Malta, Sicily, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and France.

Tessa DiTirro CHOIR PIC
Tessa DiTirro ready for a choir performance

4. She attended Ohio State University.

Tessa DiTirro at OSU
Tessa DiTirro is a proud Ohio State University alum

5. Tessa loves working with kids! During her time working in Wheeling, WV Tessa served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA. That person gets to know children involved in custody situations and advocates for their best interest in court. In Cincinnati, she served as a 'big sister' in the Big Brother, Big Sister program.

Tessa DiTirro Court Advocate Swearing In
Tessa DiTirro is sworn in as a Court Advocate in West Virginia

6. Coffee in the morning is a must.

Tessa DiTirro COFFEE PIC
Tessa DiTirro loves her coffee

7. Tessa is a foodie, especially anything involving tacos, queso, sushi, donuts, brunch or mac and cheese! She is looking for recommendations for good eats in West Michigan.

Tessa DiTirro food post
Tessa DiTirro loves food, and talks about it on social media a lot

8. She has one cat named Lola, who she adopted 6 years ago.

TESSA AND LOLA
Tessa DiTirro and her cat, Lola

9. Tessa loves running and staying active. She's run a half marathon, numerous 5Ks and 10Ks. Recommendations for area trails are appreciated!

Tessa DiTirro runs a half marathon
Tessa DiTirro loves running.

10. In 2011 Tessa auditioned for American Idol in Pittsburgh. She did not get a ticket to Hollywood 😉

Tessa DiTirro AMERICAN IDOL
Tessa DiTirro on her way to audition for American Idol

