Top Ten facts about Tessa DiTirro

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the newest member of the FOX 17 morning team, Tessa DiTirro.
Here are Tessa's top ten facts:
1. She grew up in Akron, Ohio (the home of LeBron James!) Tessa attended a visual and performing arts high school for singing. The school is the alma mater of Chrissie Hynde and the Black Keys (to name a few).
2. She is an only child.
3. She's been singing since she could talk. Tessa was a member of professional, school, and church choirs. Singing in a professional children's choir allowed her the opportunity to travel the world. Some of her favorite trips included Malta, Sicily, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and France.
4. She attended Ohio State University.
5. Tessa loves working with kids! During her time working in Wheeling, WV Tessa served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA. That person gets to know children involved in custody situations and advocates for their best interest in court. In Cincinnati, she served as a 'big sister' in the Big Brother, Big Sister program.
6. Coffee in the morning is a must.
7. Tessa is a foodie, especially anything involving tacos, queso, sushi, donuts, brunch or mac and cheese! She is looking for recommendations for good eats in West Michigan.
8. She has one cat named Lola, who she adopted 6 years ago.
9. Tessa loves running and staying active. She's run a half marathon, numerous 5Ks and 10Ks. Recommendations for area trails are appreciated!
10. In 2011 Tessa auditioned for American Idol in Pittsburgh. She did not get a ticket to Hollywood 😉