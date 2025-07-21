WEATHER READY ALERT: High Heat & Humidity Mid-Week

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids has already recorded six 90-degree days June 21, and it seems likely a few more are in store the last full week of July!

We are tracking another 'Heat Dome' setting up. This is a large high pressure system setting up in the Central U.S., but as it gradually shifts east, we will see a stronger southwest flow bring in heat and moisture from The Gulf to spark a hot & muggy stretch.

High temperatures are forecast to be well into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have chances for pop-up thunderstorms, given the unstable atmosphere with dew points in the 70s.

Friday has a chance to be in the low 90s, too, but far from a guarantee as we expect more rain in the region, which may suppress afternoon highs.

But, we all know its not the heat, its the HUMIDITY that makes the air sticky and oppressive when involved in outdoor activities, and it may be the muggiest we've been all year. Dew points are forecast to be in the middle 70s for a time. This will put feels-like temperatures as high as 105 degrees!

SAFETY TIPS FOR THE HEAT THIS WEEK:



Avoid direct sun from 10 AM – 4 PM. If you must be outside, seek shade or carry an umbrella.



Use fans with caution — they circulate air but don’t cool it. Once temps are above the mid-90s, fans alone may not be enough.



Drink water every 20–30 minutes, even if you’re not thirsty.



Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks, which dehydrate you.



Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, breathable clothing (cotton or moisture-wicking).



Early signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, headache, excessive sweating.



Call 911 immediately if signs of heat stroke occur: confusion, fainting, no sweating, or body temp above 103°F (39.4°C).



Pavement can burn paws — test with your hand.



Keep pets inside and never leave them in cars, even with windows cracked.



Close curtains/blinds during peak sun hours.

Stay safe this week and stay up to date with the latest details on the weather in West Michigan by heading to the FOX 17 Weather page.

