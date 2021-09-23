Top 10 facts about Ruta Ulcinaite

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get to know FOX 17 Morning News anchor Ruta Ulcinaite by checking out these fun facts!

Ruta’s top ten facts:

Ruta as a young girl in Lithuania.

1. Ruta was born in Siauliai, Lithuania and moved to the U.S. at a very young age. She still speaks fluent Lithuanian and goes back to visit often. She loves the Lithuanian culture, the food and the people.

Ruta holding a nameplate by a street vendor in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

2. She has one little brother named Jonas and they have a nine-year difference between them!

Ruta Ulcinaite Ruta and her little brother, Jonas.

3. Ruta loves musicals, dancing, music and art. She loves watching creatives at work and is inspired by what they do. Her favorite musicals include Hamilton, Mama Mia! and Les Miserables.

Ruta Ulcinaite Ruta at the Les Miserables show in Omaha, Nebraska.

4. Ruta went to Michigan State University where she studied journalism and political science. She credits her journalism skills to the fantastic staff and faculty at the school. She was also part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority!

Ruta Ulcinaite Ruta practicing her anchoring at Michigan State University as a young college student.

5. She loves dancing and has danced since she was a little girl.

Ruta Ulcinaite Ruta at a ballet recital in metro-Detroit.

6. Ruta loves traveling and has had the chance to travel to many different countries. Her favorite trips have been to Italy and Greece.

Ruta Ulcinaite The wine fields in Florence, Italy that Ruta visited in 2018.

7. Ruta can't start her day without coffee! Sometimes she'll even have two cups in a row to make sure she's on her A-game.

Ruta Ulcinaite Ruta loves to play with latte art. This is latte art she made with some cinnamon and a panda stencil.

8. She has been involved in the Lithuanian/American community her entire life by going to Lithuanian School on Saturdays when she was young, going to and working Lithuanian camps and participating in Lithuanian dancing and singing festivals.

Ruta Ulcinaite Ruta participating in the 2015 North American Lithuanian Song Festival in Chicago.

9. Ruta is a foodie and loves exploring new foods and cuisines!

Ruta Ulcinaite Street food in Santorini, Greece.

10. She loves everything that Michigan has to offer - the beautiful beaches, parks all the amazing communities.

Ruta Ulcinaite Lake Michigan.

