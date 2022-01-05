FOX 17 Morning News welcomes Elliot Grandia to the team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the newest member of the FOX 17 morning team, Elliot Grandia.

Here are 10 fun facts about Elliot:

1. Elliot grew up in Rockford, Michigan (Go Rams!) running cross country and track in High School. Elliot also participated in choir, musicals and was named homecoming king his senior year.

2. He’s a Spartan, graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. He also played on the men’s club volleyball team.

3. Elliot has two older sisters and is a proud uncle of four nieces and nephews. He can’t wait to be home to cheer them on (and embarrass them) at all their sporting and school events.

4. His favorite food is tacos. The more authentic the better. Let him know if there are any spots he must try out.

5. He likes anything spicy. He is a self-proclaimed hot sauce connoisseur and was given dozens of new hot sauces just this last Christmas.

6. Elliot loves to be outside and stay active. A few years back, he ran the Chicago Marathon and now has a goal to qualify for the Boston Marathon. He can’t wait to run the Riverbank Run in the spring.

7. Elliot’s first jobs were bussing tables at Mr. Burger on Northland Drive and serving pool members at Blythefield Country Club in Rockford.

8. He’s had one pet… and lost it. That’s right. Elliot had a box turtle named “Boxy,” and he walked away, literally. He escaped the fence in the backyard never to be seen again.

9. Elliot’s guilty pleasure? Chick flicks. His favorite movie is “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

10. Elliot is ordained! He has officiated several of his friend’s weddings.