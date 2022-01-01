Isabella Hulsizer joined the FOX 17 Weather Team in July 2022. Originally from the desert, Isabella grew up and attended college in Arizona.

Upon graduating from Arizona State University in 2020 with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science, she began her career at a station in La Crosse, Wisconsin. During her time in Wisconsin, she also picked up a love of cheese curds, somewhat of an accent and the token 'Midwest Nice' attitude!

Weather has always been an interest of hers, and in August of 2020, she set out to get a second college degree in broadcast and operational meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Isabella is extremely excited to forecast for West Michiganders, and she's ready to take on the challenge of lake effect snow! When she isn't forecasting, she's exploring coffee shops and reading library books!