'Green' Christmas expected for West Michigan this year

WEST MICHIGAN — Weather models are in agreement, you'll have a blue Christmas if you're a fan of snow! It'll look more like a 'green' Christmas not only on the radar, but on the ground with the lack of snow fall.

Temperatures are expected to be just too warm this year, with highs topping the lower and mid 50s.

Rain chances will begin to sneak in over the course of the weekend ahead of the holiday.

WXMI FOX 17

On Christmas Eve, shower chances are expected to trickle in slowly. Many showers on Sunday will be spotty.

Come Monday, widespread rain begins to work it's way into West Michigan. It'll be rather dry right away in the morning, with rain showers moving in by the afternoon.

Widespread showers are expected to arrive by later in the evening on Christmas day.

Not only will West Michigan communities see rain, there will also be stronger winds associated with the showers.

The strongest wind gusts will blow in from the east between 20 to 30 mph by Monday evening.

Temperature trends are on the down slope following the holiday, with highs returning to the 40s for the remainder of the week. Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, we're anticipating mildly cooler temps too!

In fact, West Michigan has a shot at a few snowflakes this upcoming Thursday.

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest holiday forecast.