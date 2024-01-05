Muskegon Luge starts winter season with synthetic 'Glice rink'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The start of our winter season in West Michigan has been lacking snow and cold temperatures, but that isn't stopping the fun at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

“We have our new Glice rink open," Muskegon Luge Outdoor Adventure Specialist Jagger Reynolds told FOX 17 Friday. "It is a great experience for our season pass holders and for our guests to come out and have something while we wait for our natural conditions."

The Glice rink, an all-temperature, synthetic skating rink, is going on its second weekend of being open.

“The idea is that you can use normal skates on it,” Reynolds explained. “I’d say we had a lot of people out here, especially a lot of little kids coming out here and doing their thing."

FOX 17 saw a few kids take a tumble on the rink, so we asked if it hurt. “No! Not as much as real ice," Logan Hawk answered.

Reynolds says Glice is made up of 90% water and ten percent of a silicon substance. Together, they create a slick surface.

“It’s a little more slippery, but it’s more fun though," Leah Bennett said.

FOX 17

Muskegon Luge typically has a lot to offer during the winter months— including ice luge, snow shoeing, a sledding hill and ice skating— but all have been put on hold this season due to the weather.

“You've got to put those wooden spoons under your pillows! Ice cubes down the toilet...do it all. Anything you can find...we need it!” Reynolds joked.

Staff and kiddos look forward to the potential of the winter weather we all know and love by next week.

Click here for more information about Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park, including ticket and season pass sales.

