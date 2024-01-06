Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

A pattern switch may be on the way mid-January

Cooler and wetter weather expected
8-14 Day Temp Outlook
NOAA NWS WXMI FOX 17
8-14 Day Temp Outlook
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 08:17:44-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Abnormal warmth and dry conditions have many in West Michigan wondering where the snow is, and if it will ever return.

The answer; it's been holding off due to a strong jet stream, and yes, it will return soon!

The second half of January is anticipated to stray cooler than average. The Climate Prediction Center hints toward most of our high temperatures dipping lower than the average of 32 degrees.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook

In addition to the cold, the CPC anticipates that precipitation could also rise above average from January 13 through January 19.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

We can see this pattern beginning to develop already in our 7 day forecast, which features temperatures sliding into the 20s and precipitation chances nearly every day.

WXMI_7day.jpg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book