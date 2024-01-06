A pattern switch may be on the way mid-January

WEST MICHIGAN — Abnormal warmth and dry conditions have many in West Michigan wondering where the snow is, and if it will ever return.

The answer; it's been holding off due to a strong jet stream, and yes, it will return soon!

The second half of January is anticipated to stray cooler than average. The Climate Prediction Center hints toward most of our high temperatures dipping lower than the average of 32 degrees.

NOAA NWS WXMI FOX 17

In addition to the cold, the CPC anticipates that precipitation could also rise above average from January 13 through January 19.

NOAA NWS CPC WXMI FOX 17

We can see this pattern beginning to develop already in our 7 day forecast, which features temperatures sliding into the 20s and precipitation chances nearly every day.