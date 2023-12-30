Watch Now
Snow on Sunday poses last ditch effort to set December records

December 2023 could end up as the 2nd least snowy December on record.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 30, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — December 2023 will go down as very mild and not at all snowy, compared to years past. So far this December, we've picked up 1.3 inches of snow at the Gerald R. Ford Airport, where measurements are taken.

In terms of Decembers, 1.3 inches of snow would situation 2023 as #2 for the least snowy December on record. Rivaling at #1 is December 2014 where Grand Rapids only received 1 inch of snow.

This ranking could change with a last ditch effort provided by light snow showers expected on Sunday.

Snow showers are expected to arrive in West Michigan right away on Sunday morning and persist through the day.

Snow showers will filter out as we move through the afternoon, shifting farther south.

When it comes to total accumulation, we expect less than an inch in all of our communities. A few of our southeastern counties in the viewing area, like Battle Creek, Coldwater and Jackson could pick up additional accumulation, which could help rival records in those communities.

Stay up to date with future forecasts as some of these snowfall totals could change!

